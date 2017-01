WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for Dalia Dippolito are scheduled to be in court Tuesday to discuss the sealing of her house arrest records.

The Boynton Beach woman is charged with hiring a hit man to kill her husband in 2009.

Dippolito's re-trial in December ended with a hung jury last month.

Dippolito's attorneys said the judge will be emailing them a trial date schedule.

The third trial in the case could begin as early as April.