SUBURBAN BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a credit card skimmer was located on a gas pump at Four Points Market located at 9875 South State Road 7 in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

RELATED: Using your cellphone to detect Bluetooth card skimmers

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is investigating further.

The skimmer was located on August 15, 2017. The last pump inspection was July 25, 2017.

PBSO urges any customer of Four Points Market to check their accounts and report unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.