BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - An unknown suspect threw a brick through the window of a home used as a day care Wednesday morning, Boynton Beach police say.

Children were inside the day care, located in the 400 block of NW 5th Ave., around 9 a.m. but none were harmed, according to police.

The suspect was driving a red Kia at the time.

Police believe the brick thrower hit another vehicle as it fled the scene in the red Kia.