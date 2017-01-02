BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A teenager suspected of committing a lewd and lascivious act in front of a 71-year-old woman while she was sunbathing at her community pool Thursday is in custody, according to police.

The woman said she was sunbathing alone at the Carriage Gate community pool on Nickles Boulevard around 1 p.m. December 29 when she saw the teen standing over her.

The 15-year-old then took off into the nearby Oakwood Lakes community.

An anonymous tip led his arrest.

Police say he confessed and also admitted breaking into a house in the same neighborhood in April and groping a resident there.

Police have charged the teenager with lewd and lascivious in the presence of an elderly person, burglary to an occupied dwelling and burglary with a battery.

He is now at the juvenile assessment center.