BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - At least four Boynton Beach police officers involved in the beating of a man back in 2014, will face charges Friday, as first reported in the Palm Beach Post.

Byron Harris said several officers beat and tased him.

The incident followed a traffic and a chase along I-95 and ended in Lake Worth.

Harris eventually settled out of court for the incident.

A spokesperson for the police department and city manager had no comment when called about the report.