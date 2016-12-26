Boynton Beach man reunites with first responders who helped save his life

Before the first responders could even arrive, his then 18-year-old daughter sprung into action, becoming the first hero of the day.
Bray says of the first responders, "I want you to see the face of the man you saved."
He says, "It's an unbelievable feeling that I have, it's tough to explain the joy that I have."
His daughter Abby, who was never taught CPR before this incident said, "I had to do what I had to do. I knew there was something wrong, he was very pale, wasn't really breathing. I knew something had to be done, so I did it. I wasn't going to lose him, that was not going to happen on that day."
Bray was without a heartbeat for almost 20 minutes when paramedics brought him back and rushed him to the hospital, making his survival all the more impressive.
Brandon Wexler with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was on the call that day and called it a "happy moment" to see Bray in person.
Wexler said, "Mr. Bray is alive because his daughter started CPR, the deputy continued, we were there approximately three minutes later and we were on it."
Bray was very lucky he did not suffer any brain damage after what he went through. He says he doesn't really have any restrictions in his lifestyle right now and his recovery made Christmas all the more special.