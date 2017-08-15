BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Two men have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the shooting of a Boynton Beach man on August 9, 2017.

Roland Joseph Jr., 20, and Derrick Michael Todd, 22, both of Boynton Beach, were taken into custody in Ty Ty, Georgia by members of the U.S. Marshals South Florida Regional Task Force.

They are charged with attempted first degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm in the shooting of Jacob McVey on August 9 in the 200 block of Southwest 6th Street. McVey remains in critical condition.

Roland Joseph Jr. is additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition.