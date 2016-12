BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: Turnpike northbound lanes reopen following vehicle crash.

EARLIER STORY:

A serious vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike has blocked all northbound lanes near Boynton Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:50p.m. just north of the Boynton Beach Blvd. exit.

One of the vehicles involved caught fire in the center lane.

Fire Rescue crews worked to extinguish the fire and are now working to open up lanes.

At least one person was rushed to the hospital from the scene. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.