WPTV golfing duo raises money for Autism Speaks

BOCA RATON, Fla. - WPTV morning anchor Ashleigh Walters and Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend played golf for a good cause with professional Gary Koch at the Allianz championship Tuesday.



Ashleigh and Johann went up against other media teams in a drive, chip and putting contest.

WPTV won two holes and ended up in third place.

The morning team duo raised $150 for Autism Speaks and vow to take home the top prize next year!

First round of the PGA Tour Champions event starts Friday at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton.

