Trial begins for teen charged with killing Boca Raton woman in 2015 crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jurors saw dashboard camera footage of the seconds before a deadly crash in Boca Raton.

Wesley Brown is on trial for vehicular homicide.

The footage showed a silver Mustang speed away from the police officer trying to pull it over. Investigators said Brown was driving at the time. Once the car disappears from sight, it hits an SUV, killing the driver.

Brown’s defense team told jurors Brown had an asthma attack causing him to pass out before the crash. They also claimed a passenger in the car told Brown not to stop as police followed them.

“He turns to Wesley and says drive, drive, drive. If you stop, I will kill you,” Public Defender Carey Haughwout told jurors.

The state argued Brown acted recklessly. He was 15-years-old at the time of the crash, but is facing the charges as an adult.

“His disregard for anyone’s safety is the reason Ms. Harris lost her life on November 1, 2015,” said Assistant State Attorney Danielle Sherriff.

Mother of two, Wendy Harris-Aceves died in the crash at Palmetto Park Road and Boca Raton Boulevard. She was on her way to pick up her daughter from a high school dance.

Brown’s trial is expected to last until Thursday.