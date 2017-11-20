Toddler pulled from pond in West Boca Raton dies

A toddler died Sunday after being pulled from a pond inside the Meadow Lakes development in west Boca Raton.

At 1:52 p.m. crews responded to reports of a missing child.

Rescue divers located the boy in the pond. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the events that led up to the child's death.

A neighbor who knows the family is mourning the tragic loss.

"Loving, caring children and a wonderful family," said Pamela Chimera, a neighbor.

She said the toddler and his sister would play in her garage.

"When I came home at night, the kids would come running up to the car, 'Lady!' They’d call me lady," she said.

Before they'd run back home, they'd tell her something that has stuck with her.

“They’d say, 'We love you, lady,' and to me, that was an honor," Chimera said.

On Sunday afternoon, Chimera saw rescue divers pull the 3-year-old boy out of the pond behind her house.

“I just was like broken hearted," she said. "Just felt crushed for the family, and I’m not going to see him again.”

Chimera and other neighbors say nothing like this has ever happened in Meadow Lakes.

"It’s just hard now for the family and we’ll have to support them in love," she said.