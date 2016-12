Police are asking for the public's help to find the man pictured above wearing a "Mossy Oak" T-shirt.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the man and his associate entered the Wells Fargo Bank in the Sandalfoot Plaza in Boca Raton and robbed it on Monday.

The suspect is described as black or Hispanic.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS