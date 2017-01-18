School Board to vote on proposal reducing enrollment at Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Parents in Boca Raton could be sending their children to different schools next year.

Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County school board will review a plan that shuffles which elementary schools serve which neighborhoods.

The goal is to move students out of Calusa Elementary. Records show the school is over capacity by about 200 students.

Making changes to one school, affects the surrounding schools. The proposal up for review moves more than 300 students around Boca Raton.

In all, the following grade schools could see changes next school year: Calusa Elementary, Addison Mizner, Boca Raton, J.C. Mitchell, Sunrise Park, Whispering Pines and Morikami Park.

This plan would not apply to current fourth graders, those entering fifth grade, or their younger siblings who are currently enrolled in the same school.

Calusa Elementary is a sought after school. Many families in neighborhoods currently linked with Calusa have spoken up against the district switching them to another school.

The school board will take that into consideration when it meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Members will take the first of two required votes before any changes take effect.

For a detailed look at specific changes for your neighborhood or school, click here.

If you go, the workshop and board meeting takes place in the Board Room at the school district headquarters located at 3300 Forest Hill Blvd.