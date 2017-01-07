Satanic pentagram no longer on display in downtown Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -

The inverted pentagram in downtown Boca Raton is no longer on display.

Friday morning, three people dressed in black cloaks and masks removed the satanic symbol.

Boca Raton Community Middle School teacher Preston Smith received a permit from the city to install the pentagram for one month. He argued if the city allows Christian (a nativity scene) and Jewish (a menorah) holiday symbols, it must allow all religious symbols.

A Boca Raton police spokesman said the department received five reports of vandalism targeting the pentagram.

The three cloaked men performed a ritual with the pentagram before taking it away in a rented UHaul pickup truck. They did not answer any questions.