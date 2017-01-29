PBSO: Man robs, batters ex-girlfriend at her job

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A Pompano Beach man is facing weapons, burglary and assault and battery charges after deputies say he robbed his ex-girlfriend at her Boca Raton job.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to Island Lakes Community in Boca Raton on January 10, 2017 to investigate an armed robbery.

Deputies say the victim was working at the community's guard gate when a silver BMW pulled into the visitor lane.

According to an arrest report, two black males exited the vehicle.

The driver, identified as the victim's ex-boyfriend, Rodney EstelHomme, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her and demanded that she open the door. When she refused, EstelHomme kicked the door until it separated from the frame.

Once inside the guard house, PBSO says he pushed the victim into the closed bathroom door.

The victim says EstelHomme took her purse, keys, and two cellphones.

With her property in his hands, the victim says EstelHomme exited the guard house and walked towards her car.

The other suspect who was in the passenger seat of the BMW got into the driver's seat and moved the car.

The victim says EstelHomme walked back into the guard house and threw the purse, keys, and phone back onto the table, then entered the passenger seat of the BMW and fled the area.

Deputies reviewed the guard house surveillance video and corroborated the victim's statement.

Rodney EstelHomme is charged with Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Armed Occupied Burglary, Domestic Battery, and carrying a concealed firearm during commission of a felony.