New FAU coach Lane Kiffin leaving Alabama before national title game

Associated Press
12:47 PM, Jan 2, 2017

Kiffin was Alabama's offense coordinator

WPTV

Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin talks with the media during Alabama's offensive press conference for the Peach Bowl, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga. The incoming FAU coach is leaving Alabama before its national title game. (Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP)

Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Lane Kiffin isn't sticking around to run Alabama's offense in the national championship game.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday that Kiffin will leave to focus on his new job as Florida Atlantic's head coach. Incoming offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will replace him for the Jan. 9 game against Clemson in Tampa, Florida.

Saban says he and Kiffin spoke following the semifinal game against Washington. He said with the time demands of handling both jobs, "we recognized that it is best for our players, and for Lane, that we allow him to turn his full attention to his new head coaching role at FAU."

Kiffin says it "was a very difficult decision, but it's a decision made in the best interests of the program."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top