Man charged with stalking, voyeurism for peeking in windows to see females in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. --

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after they spotted him peering into windows in an attempt to view unsuspecting females at a Boca Raton condominium complex.

On January 12, 2017, police were dispatched to Windwood Condominiums in Boca Raton where a female said an unknown male suspect knocked on her bedroom window, and when she went to look out the window, the suspect left.

The female stated similar incidents have occurred in the past, but she always assumed it was her brother's friends playing around.

A followup investigation revealed that an unknown male has been reported looking into windows on 12/4/16, 12/15/16, and 1/12/17. On December 15, the victim claims the male exposed his penis, using his phone to illuminate his genitals.

At approximately 10:51 p.m., police observed a man, later identified as Anibal Guevara, walk up to the sliding glass door of a condominium and look inside.

Police followed Guevara on foot and observed him peering inside the rear windows and sliding glass door windows of multiple residences.

Officers took Guevara into custody, read him his Miranda rights, and took a statement from him.

According to an arrest report, Guevara told police that he did look into the windows to see different girls. He claimed he would walk from his residence approximately one mile away to Windwood a couple of times a week to peer into windows to see females. He stated he does it for the excitement.

Guevara agreed to let officers look through his phone, where they found no photos or videos of any females. Police say they only found multiple photographs of his passport.

When asked why he had so many photographs of his passport, he advised he knew it was a matter of time before police caught him.

Guevara told police he knows that the females inside the residences are FAU students but he hasn't actually met them.

Guevara did admit to police that he exposed his penis to a female inside one of the residences.

Officers searched Guevara and found a pipe and a small amount of marijuana on him.

Anibal Guevara is charged with two counts of Stalking in reference to having previous incidents which shows he willfully and repeatedly harasses the victims.

He is also charged with three counts of Voyeurism after he was observed looking into windows for females.

He is also charged with Loitering and Prowling, as well as possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.