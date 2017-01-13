BOCA RATON, Fla. - Lynn University commemorated the seventh anniversary of the deadly earthquake in Haiti by holding a moment of silence honoring the five students and faculty members who lost their lives that day.

The ceremony, which took place Thursday evening at the Remembrance Plaza on campus, carries on the legacy of the Lynn University students and faculty who devoted their lives to helping those in need.

Britney Gengel, 19, who was on a relief mission when the earthquake hit, dreamed of creating an orphanage in Haiti.

Although she was one of the victims of the deadly quake, her legacy perseveres through the efforts of her father Len Gengel.

Gengel created an orphanage in Grand Goave, Haiti, to honor her memory as part of the "Be Like Brit Foundation."

Gengel is proud that the orphanage is now home to 66 children who may otherwise not have access to that kind of shelter.

“You’re giving them a key for the first time in their lives. They’re actually going to be able to protect what little possessions they have," Gengel said. "So, it’s a wonderful feeling to know that you provided a safe shelter.”

The "Be Like Brit Foundation" opened an office in Delray Beach on Thursday to help the orphanage get donations, and their goal is to bring the children here to attend college in the future.

Lynn University President Kevin Ross said that although it is a solemn day in history, it's important it does not get overlooked.

"We want to make sure that this day wasn't lost and that the story of those who were in Haiti remains forever," said Ross.