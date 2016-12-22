BOCA RATON, Fla. - A young Boca Raton boy will soon get the service dog he desperately needs -- as the Florida Atlantic Police Department graduates its first ever K-9 class. It's no coincidence either.

"We've always wanted to implement a K9 program here,” says FAU police Sgt. Gary Grande.

As they prepared the program, Liam Cruz's condition was only getting worse.

"It's bad it's Allan-Herndon-Dudley Syndrome,” says Nicole Boulfe-Cruz, Liam's Mother. “It's a very rare genetic disorder."

The five year old's mom, Nicole, says her son's case is one of about 80 ever recorded - worldwide. It eats away at Liam’s mental and physical development.

But there's something about a dog’s touch or even just talking about a dog-or "wow-wow" as he calls them that brings out a healthy and happy energy in Liam.

"I know, I can't wait to have your ‘wow-wow’ back,” Nicole says to Liam.

A service dog for Liam was a must, but at a price tag too high. Nicole knew about the Rocco Mangel's past fund raising efforts on his Facebook page for Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar, so she made a call.

"I knew a guy names Bob Anderson who trained my dog, who's a K9 Trainer,” Rocco says.

FAUPD needed a dog, so he and bob made a deal to train what's become Liam’s lifeline.

"So he ended up donating a dog to the FAU Police Department for their new K-9 program and I told him I would donate training services to the family,” Bob says, owner of International K9 College.

So Kona-an English lab-will be trained sniff out drugs and faith, a golden retriever will soon be side-by-side Liam.

Bob Anderson is also training an explosive's K9. If you want to learn more about his training, click here or about Liam, click here, and click here to donate.

Follow Andrew Lofholm on Facebook

Follow Andrew Lofholm on Twitter