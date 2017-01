WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jury selection continued late into Monday afternoon for the trial of Wesley Brown.



The State’s Attorney Office charged the 16-year-old with vehicular manslaughter. Boca Raton police said Brown crashed into and killed Wendy Harris-Aceves in 2015.



Lawyers hope to whittle down a jury from a pool of 50.

Brown's trial could last until Thursday.