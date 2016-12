BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Boca Raton police say bones that appear to be human skeletal remains were found by an Florida Power and Light worker in Boca Raton.

Police responded to the report of a suspicious incident in an undeveloped area near railroad tracks behind 2650 North Military Trail on Monday.

Boca Raton Police called the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office and their forensic anthropology investigators responded to collect the bones.

There is no information regarding the person's identity of cause of death at this time.