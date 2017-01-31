Francisco Correia: Deputies searching for missing Boca Raton man

Mostly clear
Deputies are searching for a missing Boca Raton man.
Francisco Correia has been missing for two days and does not have his medication with him, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
No more information is available at this time. Story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Has anyone seen Francisco Correia from #BocaRaton? He has been missing for two days and he does not have his medication with him. pic.twitter.com/jH2k50flGe— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 31, 2017
