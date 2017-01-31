Francisco Correia: Deputies searching for missing Boca Raton man

WPTV Webteam
10:22 PM, Jan 30, 2017
Deputies are searching for a missing Boca Raton man. 

Francisco Correia has been missing for two days and does not have his medication with him, officials said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency. 

No more information is available at this time. Story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

