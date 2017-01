BOCA RATON, Fla. - A box truck crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Boca Raton caused big backups Tuesday morning for commuters.

The wreck occurred just before 7 a.m. near the Glades Road exit.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:30 a.m. and traffic was backed up past the Sample Road exit in Broward County.

As of 8 a.m., all lanes are back open and traffic back to normal.