BOCA RATON, Fla. - Police in Boca Raton said one person was taken into custody Tuesday morning in connection with a car burglary case.

Around 5:30 a.m., police asked residents just south of Lynn University to stay indoors while police and K9s searched for car burglars.

Good morning Connie. @BocaPolice was investigating an auto burglary in a nearby neighborhood. One suspect was taken into custody. https://t.co/Z5GWLqFUum — Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) August 15, 2017

Authorities said burglars broke into several vehicles around Banyan Boulevard Circle and Northwest 30th Way near the Boca Bath and Tennis Club.

The suspects were riding around the neighborhood on bicycles, police said.

A police K9 helped arrest one suspect identified as 19-year-old John Perkins of Coconut Creek.

He had property from five car break-ins on the ground near him, police said.

Perkins is facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

Police said he took a bus from Broward County to meet a friend he identified as Chico and they decided to go to Boca Bath and Tennis, smoke weed and break into cars.

Chico has not yet been found.