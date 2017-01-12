Boca Raton's mayor and councilman receive last minute challengers in March elections

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The mayor of Boca Raton got a last minute challenger in this year’s elections.



On the last day to file, former West Palm Beach city commissioner Al Zucaro submitted paperwork to run for Boca's top spot. He’s lived in Boca Raton for eight years.



Zucaro founded the Boca Watch group.

He said the current council doesn't respect the voice of the citizenry, particularly when it comes to development.

“I simply want to provide the opportunity for the residents to have a more participatory invitation to involve themselves in city government,” Zucaro said.

Current Mayor Susan Haynie previously filed to retain her seat in March’s elections.



Her goals include improving transportation downtown, completing the 20th Street college district, and focusing on economic development.

Councilman Scott Singer also received a challenger on the last day of qualifications. Patty Dervishi is seeking Singer’s spot on Seat A.

Three people have filed to run for Seat B. Current Councilman Mike Mullaugh has reached the limit on the number of terms he can serve. Candidates looking to replace him include Emily Gentile, Andrea O’Rourke, and Andy Thompson.