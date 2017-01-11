Boca Raton startup makes getting prescription cheaper and easier

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton start-up is turning the conventional pharmacy upside down. The founder of MailMyPrescriptions.com said it can save you thousands of dollars on medication.

Joel Neiberg is a busy man. The general contractor takes about ten pills a day to keep him going. Even with health insurance, he was paying hundreds of dollars out of his own pocket every month for those prescriptions.

“It was almost $500 or $600 a month,” he said. “My prices came down to about $60 or $70 per month.”

Enter MailMyPrescriptions.com. Santo Leo launched the company in Boca Raton last year. It’s basically a wholesale pharmacy that mails your medication to your home.

“A pretty simple structure for a complicated process overall,” Leo said.

A $5 monthly membership allows you to buy medication prescribed by your doctor for the same price the pharmacy pays.

Leo said the drugs come from the same distributors that supply CVS or Publix, but without the markup.

“On average our savings are 93 percent,” Leo boasted.

We compared costs for generic Crestor, Prilosec and Zocor. Across the board, MailMyPrescriptions.com was cheapest.

“It’s transparent, it’s wholesale, there are no discounts, what you see is what you get,” Leo said.

The pharmacy doesn’t accept insurance. Licensed pharmacists call your doctor to verify each prescription.

Neiberg thought it sounded too good to be true. Now, he swears by it which is good news because he'll have prescriptions to fill for years to come.

“I’ll be on these, per my doctor, pretty much for the rest of my life,” the contractor admitted.

For more information on the concept, visit the pharmacy’s website by clicking here.

