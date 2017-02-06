Boca Raton P.F. Chang's forced to close after 35 live roaches found in health inspection

The P.F. Chang's China Bistro on Glades Road was forced to close temporarily after a health inspection found a long list of violations, including 35 live roaches.

The restaurant, at the University Commons plaza on Glades Road just east of I-95, was ordered closed after the Jan. 31 inspection. It's not known how many days the restaurant was closed, but it was open for business on Monday.

The inspection report found live roaches by the cook line under sinks, under a stove, under a rice cooker table, a prep table and elsewhere.

In addition to the roaches, the report cites seven other high priority violations, including an employee "failed to wash hands," and "employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation..."

In all, the inspection found 22 violations, of which eight were high priority and four were intermediate.