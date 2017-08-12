'Back To School Splash' held for students in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Students in Boca Raton got the chance to make one last splash before heading back to the classroom on Monday.

The "Back To School Splash" happened at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton on Saturday morning.

Kids were able to ride three huge waterslides as well as take part in arts and crafts activities.

Organizers said the event is all about creating a positive fun-filled day as summer vacation comes to a close.

This was the sixth year for the event.