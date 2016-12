BOCA RATON, Fla. - It’s the last thing many people would expect in Boca Raton. Crews moved an 8-foot tall Israeli missile from an office building to the Israeli Consulate.

The missile is deactivated. It is a relic from Israel’s Six-Day War in 1967.

TransMedia Group’s CEO Tom Madden has held the missile for about 18 months working to find it a permanent home.

Now, it is going it to a man who made a substantial donation to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, Israel.

“This was built for war, and what happens to it? It becomes a symbol of peace, and comradeship and good vibes,” Madden said.

Madden got worldwide attention last year when he drove the missile from Miami to Boca in his convertible. He said the idea was to use the missile as a fundraising tool for a good cause.