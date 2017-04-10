50-year-old man killed in West Boca Raton crash

WPTV Webteam
6:22 PM, Apr 9, 2017

A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in suburban Boca Raton this weekend.

A 50-year-old West Boca man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

PBSO said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was heading east on SW 18th St. at a high rate of speed around 3:22 p.m.

A 2016 Ford van, driven by Norman Wong of suburban Boca Raton, was heading north on Countrypark Drive.

Wong attempted to make a left turn onto westbound SW 18th Street. 

 

The front of the Chrysler 300 hit the driver's side of Wong’s van, redirecting it toward the northeast, over a median and causing it to come to a rest in the eastbound lanes. 

Wong was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

Impairment is not considered a factor in this crash.  PBSO said charges against the driver of the Chrysler 300 are pending the completion of the investigation. 

