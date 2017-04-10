50-year-old man killed in West Boca Raton crash

A 50-year-old West Boca man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

PBSO said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was heading east on SW 18th St. at a high rate of speed around 3:22 p.m.

A 2016 Ford van, driven by Norman Wong of suburban Boca Raton, was heading north on Countrypark Drive.

Wong attempted to make a left turn onto westbound SW 18th Street.

The front of the Chrysler 300 hit the driver's side of Wong’s van, redirecting it toward the northeast, over a median and causing it to come to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

Wong was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Impairment is not considered a factor in this crash. PBSO said charges against the driver of the Chrysler 300 are pending the completion of the investigation.