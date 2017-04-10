50-year-old man killed in West Boca Raton crash

Partly Cloudy
A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in suburban Boca Raton this weekend.
A 50-year-old West Boca man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
PBSO said a 2006 Chrysler 300 was heading east on SW 18th St. at a high rate of speed around 3:22 p.m.
A 2016 Ford van, driven by Norman Wong of suburban Boca Raton, was heading north on Countrypark Drive.
Wong attempted to make a left turn onto westbound SW 18th Street.
The front of the Chrysler 300 hit the driver's side of Wong’s van, redirecting it toward the northeast, over a median and causing it to come to a rest in the eastbound lanes.
Wong was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Impairment is not considered a factor in this crash. PBSO said charges against the driver of the Chrysler 300 are pending the completion of the investigation.