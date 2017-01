The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

Marquavius Tyrece Williams was last seen on Wednesday boarding a bus at high school.

Williams, who is 14, is 5’0” – 5’4” and weighs 100-115 lbs. He has black hair and sometimes wears a white bandana over his head.

If you see him please call Detective Cari Arnold at (863) 763-3117 EXT. 5111. You can refer to case number

17S02039.