10 drug-related arrests made in Okeechobee County

An intense investigation into drug sales has resulted in 10 arrests, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and Okeechobee City Police Department took part in the investigation.

"... this phase of a three month long operation was brought to an end by the issuance of eleven warrants for ten people with a total of twenty two felony charges, including Sale of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell. Ten people are currently in custody. These are the people who actually sell to anyone who has the money to pay, including our children. I hope they get the full effect of the law," Okeechobee County Undersheriff Noel Stephen said in a statement.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began about three months ago.

It planned to release more information on Wednesday.



