Hannah's Home provides help for pregnant women, young mothers

TEQUESTA, Fla. - Alexis Jones remembers how dire her situation really was.

"I was almost homeless basically, and so I found this just in time to come here," said Alexis.

Alexis says Hannah's Home in Tequesta put her life back on the right track. With no place to call home while pregnant, the organization welcomed her with open arms.

"Very thankful and I am so happy that I found this place everybody is so nice, positive and open hearted."

Pregnant women or women with their babies live at the home.

"I had a passion to help young women who are in pregnancy and felt crisis in their life and they had no support, no help," said Carol Beresford, Hannah's Home founder.

Hannah's Home helps women transition to independent living. Whether it's finishing their education or finding a job.

"And not have to depend on the system to take care of them, to be citizens and be able to get out there, feel important," said Beresford.

The organization is also expanding. Beth Fike is the executive director for Hannah's Home.

"Currently we are building another four bedrooms and a child care center which we are really excited about. As you can see in our current home, the baby things take up a lot of space." More planning is in the works. "Build a two story home that would house between 14 to 16 young ladies and also a chapel which would be built west of where we are and up front a home for a caretaker," Fike said.

Women like Alexis who need help are grateful, "This is a great place."

Hannah's Home of South Florida helps women ages 18 to 26. For more information go to hannahshomesf.org or call 561-277-9823.