Storms knock out power to thousands of customers; Juno Beach Pier closed Monday

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of people.

Downed power lines occurred at Donald Ross Road just east of Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens.

At 4:30 a.m., eastbound Donald Ross Road is closed at this location as crews repair this line.

Several power poles snapped in this storm, and now the power line is on the ground.

A FPL representative at the scene said the line is de-energized and no threat to the public.

FPL said 1,800 crew members are ready to help with repairs this morning.

The Palm Beach County School District said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage." All other schools are open.

The Juno Beach pier is closed on Monday.

Powerline down along Donald Ross Rd. east of Alt A1A. Saw FPL here assessing the damage @WPTV pic.twitter.com/o7LjAy7W62 — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 23, 2017

For the latest outage updates, visit https://t.co/wyM29tUAb9. — FPL (@insideFPL) January 23, 2017

.@stluciesheriff office tells me no issues right now. Lots of alarms going off because of the thunder. Stay safe. @WPTV — Jon Shainman (@JonShainman) January 23, 2017

FPL out working to restore power. We're seeing a lot of businesses without power on Donald Ross Road. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/aRj9rfUCcM — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 23, 2017