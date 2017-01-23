Storms knock out power to thousands of customers; Juno Beach Pier closed Monday

Charles Keegan
2:03 AM, Jan 23, 2017
1 hour ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Overnight storms knocked out power to thousands of people.

Downed power lines occurred at Donald Ross Road just east of Alternate A1A in Palm Beach Gardens.

At 4:30 a.m., eastbound Donald Ross Road is closed at this location as crews repair this line.

 

Several power poles snapped in this storm, and now the power line is on the ground.

A FPL representative at the scene said the line is de-energized and no threat to the public.

FPL said 1,800 crew members are ready to help with repairs this morning.

The Palm Beach County School District said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage."  All other schools are open.

The Juno Beach pier is closed on Monday.

 

