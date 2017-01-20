Stolen car crashes on Interstate 95, leads to chase and arrest

Scott Sutton
9:57 AM, Jan 20, 2017
10:14 AM, Jan 20, 2017

A 23-year-old West Palm Beach man faces multiple charges after crashing his car on Interstate 95 in northern Palm Beach County early Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 23-year-old West Palm Beach man faces multiple charges after crashing a stolen car on Interstate 95 in northern Palm Beach County early Thursday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Jackson was speeding in a stolen car just before 5 a.m. when he saw a deputy's vehicle and tried to slow down.

 

Investigators said Jackson lost control of the vehicle, crashed along the interstate and fled the scene.

He was later found at a construction site in Palm Beach Gardens and arrested.

Jackson faces multiple burglary charges and trespassing.
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top