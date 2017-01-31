Group rallies outside Rubio's Palm Beach Gardens office for second week

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - From public education, to healthcare, some Floridians want Senator Marco Rubio to stand up to President Donald Trump.

For the second week in a row, about dozens of voters rallied outside Rubio’s Palm Beach Gardens office.

One organizer said her child is alive today thanks to the Affordable Care Act. She wants Rubio to go against Trump and support the ACA.

“As a mom, there’s no greater threat than what happens to your kids,” said Amanda Kopacz. “So I reached out trying to understand his position on specifically mental health issues, on pre-existing conditions, all of the things that impact my family personally.”

Members of today’s group did meet with Rubio’s staffers. Next they hope to meet personally with Rubio.

One main goal is push the senator to vote against Trump’s cabinet nominees. Specifically, Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education, Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General, Rex Tillerson as U.S. Secretary of State and Tom Price as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The group was made up by several organizations including Palm Beach Indivisibles. Today’s rally was part of a nationwide movement started by moveon.org.