EMT paramedics to be honored with a celebration of life

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The community will come together Thursday to honor two EMT paramedics who died in an ambulance crash last week in Jupiter.

It was exactly one week ago that Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw died in an early morning crash on Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

A celebration of life for the two men will happen at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens at 10 a.m.

The two men worked for American Medical Response. The company says they were returning to their station after transporting a patient to the hospital last week when the crash happened.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says they crashed with a car making a U-turn. Their ambulance rolled over, trapping the two men inside.

Jupiter Police are still investigating the crash and have not filed any charges.

The public is invited to line the procession route beginning at 9 a.m. At the AMR Station at Courtyard at the Gardens of Jupiter and ending at the church.