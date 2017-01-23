Storms shatter car windows in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Residents in the Mirabella community of Palm Beach Gardens experienced some scary moments overnight as storms swept through South Florida.

PHOTOS: Look at more pictures of storm damage

Some people living along Isla Verde Way reported car and home windows shattered along with damaged mailboxes.

“A 1:45 a.m., the whole house shook. You could hear glass breaking. We just huddled together until it stopped and there’s damage everywhere. Broken glass, cars broken,” said one resident.

Palm fronds were blocking roads and signs were knocked down.

“Everything was shaking. There was no doubt that it was a tornado coming through,” said another resident.

First responders were dispatched to the community.

No injuries have been reported.

This piece of tile is lodged into the bumper of this car. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/WuOPIIHKrN — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

Storm breaks windows of families cars here in Mirabella of PBG. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/KdWh24ypCX — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017

On Jog Rd near Mirabella Drive in PBG. Debris blocking roadway. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/J3O7CBgYzJ — Alex Hagan (@AlexHagan_WPTV) January 23, 2017