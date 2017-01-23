Storms shatter car windows in Palm Beach Gardens

'No doubt it was a tornado,' says resident

Alex Hagan
3:04 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Residents of the Mirabella community in Palm Beach Gardens said a possible tornado hit the area overnight, damaging cars.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Residents in the Mirabella community of Palm Beach Gardens experienced some scary moments overnight as storms swept through South Florida.

Some people living along Isla Verde Way reported car and home windows shattered along with damaged mailboxes.

“A 1:45 a.m., the whole house shook. You could hear glass breaking. We just huddled together until it stopped and there’s damage everywhere. Broken glass, cars broken,” said one resident.

Palm fronds were blocking roads and signs were knocked down.

“Everything was shaking. There was no doubt that it was a tornado coming through,” said another resident.

First responders were dispatched to the community.

No injuries have been reported.

