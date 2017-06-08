'A celebration of life' for two paramedics

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two paramedics, two life-savers were honored in the wake of their tragic deaths.

They died in a car accident heading back to headquarters after a trip to the hospital.

Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia were long-time veterans.

At Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens a procession as far as the eye can see approached.

"Realize how great these men were," says Captain Kevin Hannah with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Tears, hugs and memories shared for the two men.

Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia were model first responders, two men who set the bar so high.

"He would always have a smile on his face," said one person on Garcia.

"They passed on what their expertise was to the new individuals who came to work for us. They were just incredible men," says Brooke Liddle, Chief of Operations for AMR.

The memories can't bring them back, but knowing that this kind of support came out to support the two, means so much to the families and this community.

Roughly 600 people packed the church for the service.