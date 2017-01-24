National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Juno Beach, Palm Beach Gardens

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - As Ralph Giodano looked at the damage to his Juno Beach home, there was no doubt in his mind.

“If this wasn't a tornado, I don't know what the hell a tornado is,” he says.

Monday morning, National Weather Service crews started their day in Juno Beach and made their way to Palm Beach Gardens.

Robert Molleda described what factors his team looked for, as they evaluated whether or not a tornado touched down early Monday morning.

"We look at the damage, we observe the damage to trees, buildings, light poles, whatever the case might be, and we have a tool kit that converts that to an approximate wind value," he says.

The worst damage carved out a narrow six mile path - a path that was a little wider that a football field.

“One side of the street you can have huge trees down, a lot of damage, then literally 30 to 40 yards away on the other side of the street, it's like nothing happened," Molleda says.

Ralph says he is still shaken up - but thankful it wasn't worse.

“I’m just starting to calm down from that. I got to tell you - I never want to go through it again, that's for sure.”