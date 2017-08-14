Laneijah and Ashton Durham: Mother and baby missing, Palm Beach Co. Sheriff's Office says.

UPDATE: Missing teen mother Laneijah Durham turned her baby over to a relative in Palm Beach County Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The child is safe and in good health, PBSO said.

However, Laneijah's whereabouts are not known.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is assisting in the investigation.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a teen mother and her 7-month-old son.

The sheriff's office said Laneijah Durham,14, voluntarily left from a group home in Lake Park with her son Ashton and they haven't been seen since.

They were last seen shortly after midnight.

Laneijah is described as 5’08”, 115 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and pants. She also had a large duffel bag and baby stroller.

Because of their age, the sheriff's office is concerned for their welfare.

If you have any information please call 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.