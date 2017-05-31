JUPITER, Fla. - Photos of Tiger Woods' car after he was found asleep at the wheel were released Wednesday by Jupiter police.

In the photos, You can see Woods' Black Mercedes on the side of the road near Indian Creek Parkway and Military Trail.

Both rims on the driver’s side were damaged, and both tires on the driver’s side are flat.

There was also damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

It’s unclear how the car sustained the damage.

According to the arrest report from Jupiter police, Woods passed a breathalyzer test when he was arrested early Monday morning.



However, the golfer failed the field sobriety test.

While he had no alcohol in his system, Woods said he was on several prescription drugs including Vicodin.

He later issued a statement apologizing and blamed the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

Police are also expected to release dashcam video.