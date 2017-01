JUPITER, Fla. - A young Palm Beach County boy and his father are raising awareness about Type 1 Diabetes by walking from Key West to Washington state.

Called Noah's March, Noah Barnes, 10, and his father started the journey on Jan. 1 and will end the walk about 4,000 miles later in Blaine, Wash.

Noah was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at 16 months old.

Along the route, Noah and his father will take part in several 5K events including in West Palm Beach on Jan 28 and Juno Beach on Jan. 29.

The Noah’s March Foundation was created for the sole purpose to fundraise to find a cure for diabetes.

Click here to follow their journey and learn how to make a donation.