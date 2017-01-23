Mobile home park damaged by storms in Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. - A mobile home park in Juno Beach sustained significant damage, including a roof that was ripped off one home early Monday morning.

An 83-year-old resident named Martha, who lives at the Juno Beach condos located at 14661 U.S. 1, said she was sleeping inside her mobile home when the storm tore through the area.

“It sounded like a big, big strong wind and then after that it sounded like a big truck dumped a ton of bricks. The noise was very scary. I got up and the bed was shaking,” said Martha.

She then got up to investigate what happened and discovered the damage.

“I got a flashlight and looked around and looked in the back … and then the front and said, 'not again' (after seeing the roof damage),” said Martha.

The resident said her home was damaged by hurricanes Jeanne and Frances in 2004. She said she didn't know if she would continue to live at the location after Monday's storms.