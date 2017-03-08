Woman finds gator swimming in Hobe Sound pool.

HOBE SOUND, Fla. -

In the backyard of a swimming pool off Sandpine Lane in Hobe Sound swimming pool, there’s a giant palm frond floating.

But that’s not what got the attention of the homeowner Tuesday. “I saw an alligator swimming in our pool.”

So she grabbed her camera and snapped a few pictures.

She said with an 18-month-old who loves the water, the gator unnerved her a bit. “Just a little. I’m not from Florida so I’m not used to alligators. So I guess I’ve got to get used to them," she said laughing.

The call then went out to Kim Guile, an animal services officer with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office who demonstrated the pole she used that had a loop at the end to put around the gator's head. Officer Guile said because of the gator’s three to four foot size, they could relocate it.

“The public is not allowed to relocate alligators. However, Animal Services has special permission through FWC to trap and relocate alligators under 5-feet," said Guile.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said it was the second time in the past week the family had a gator visit.

“I saw a tail sticking out of our bushes and it jumped into the pool and started swimming and it was an alligator," said the homeowner, who showed a picture of a gator hiding in a bush last Thursday.

Officer Guile thinks it may have been the same gator they saw Tuesday, so they relocated the critter to western Martin County, a far cry from Hobe Sound.

“All the alligators are on the move right now trying to find mates and the females are looking for nesting spots," said Officer Guile.

If you see a gator that is five feet or larger, you need to contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for assistance.