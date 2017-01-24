Stuart police, fire crews battling fire in Stuart

Mostly clear
STUART, Fla. - Stuart police, along with fire crews, are battling a fire in the woods along the 3000 block of SE Federal Highway in Stuart.
Officials say there are no lane closers at this time.
Stuart Police are out with fire crews battling a fire in the woods south of Lowes,3620 SE Federal in Stuart. No lane closers at this time pic.twitter.com/rESevA6Tei— Stuart Police (@cityofstuart) January 24, 2017
