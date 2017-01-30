Senate president Joe Negron of Stuart steps down from job at law firm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Senate President Joe Negron says he is resigning from his law firm to make sure he has no potential conflicts of interest.

Negron has been working at the Gunster law firm, a large corporate firm that lobbies the Florida Legislature. Negron's latest financial disclosure shows that he earned nearly $226,000 from the firm in 2015.

Negron in a statement said he had reached a "crossroads" in his political career where his conviction to push legislation had the "potential to result in a possible perception of a conflict" with his job.

The Stuart Republican is pushing an aggressive agenda, including a bid to acquire 60,000 acres of land and build a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to reduce discharges from the lake that have caused algae blooms along the coast.