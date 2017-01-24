Robbery investigation leads to drug bust in Stuart, police say

A robbery investigation led to the discovery of a drug operation and the arrests of 4 people in Stuart, according to city police.

The robbery was reported two weeks ago and the alleged victim was able to identify some of the suspects.

Police say they were able to quickly find two of them at a home in the 500 block of SE Amerigo Avenue.

They were identified as Dayne Oldenborg and Jaedon Johnson

Officers obtained a search warrant and say they found about 14 grams of heroin, nearly 3 pounds of cannabis, and 2 guns.

Police say they later also arrested Dane Cotton and Cameron Ritz.

Charges range from robbery, trafficking in heroin, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.