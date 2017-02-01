Police Chief David Dyess responds to Mayor Eula Clarke's 'pig' comment

STUART, Fla. - Stuart police chief David Dyess reacted to the comment Mayor Eula Clarke made to one of his officers earlier this month.

Walking into a convenience store she said to the officer, “I didn’t know we were serving pig tonight.”

“I kind of had the same reaction that he did of what do you do, she’s an elected official, where do you go with something like this? I use that word, when referring to certain meat products," said Dyess.

Despite trying to explain herself, and numerous verbal and written apologies, the city commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday. The big question is will Mayor Clarke step down from her post, or perhaps the commission all together?

Outside of the Mayor’s law office, we found John Ambrose.

“We will support Eula in any which way that we can,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose, who says he’s Jamaican, like the mayor, believed the comment was a bad attempt at humor.

“Eula doesn’t have a nasty bone in her body,” he added.

NewsChannel 5 checked the mayor’s personnel file. It has no reprimands and very little documentation. There’s the oath of office and a form to fill out emergency contact information. The only document in the folder for recognition and training certificates is one from last year where the mayor completed a course from the Treasure Coast Regional League of Cities. It’s title? Ethics 101- Do the right thing.

The mayor could step down but remain on the commission, if she chooses.



