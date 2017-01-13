Judge denies request to reduce bond in Martin County drug-fueled home invasion
Nico Gallo to remain in jail on $300,000 bond
Charlie Keegan
11:07 AM, Jan 13, 2017
STUART, Fla. - A Martin County judge denied Nico Gallo’s request for a bond reduction.
The sheriff’s office arrested Gallo after a home invasion in August. Investigators said Gallo was high on a psychedelic drug at the time.
Friday, Gallo’s family told the judge they can’t afford the $300,000 bond. And they want to enroll him in a residential substance abuse treatment facility.
Prosecutors argued Gallo is a danger to the community.
“It’s just an unfortunate situation,” said defense attorney Joshua Deckard. “But does Nico Gallo have a good heart? Yes. Would I be proud to have him as my neighbor? Yes. Would I be afraid of him, if he lived in my community? No.”